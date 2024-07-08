Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,824. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

