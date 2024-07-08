Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after buying an additional 688,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $46.14. 412,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

