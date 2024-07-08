Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,570,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $52,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,877,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 545,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,878,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.82. 23,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,001. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.