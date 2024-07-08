Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:COR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.54. 163,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.94. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.
COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.
In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
