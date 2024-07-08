Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.29. 466,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

