Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 202,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

