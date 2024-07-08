Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $132.50. 166,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

