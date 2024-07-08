Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $17.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,328.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,179. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,412.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.