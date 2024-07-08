Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth $2,786,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 413.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 909,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tanger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SKT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 88,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,057. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

