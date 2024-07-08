Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,487 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

