Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

LYV stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 337,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,838. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.