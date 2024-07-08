Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 445 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

