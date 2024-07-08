Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.10. 334,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

