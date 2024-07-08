Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.70. 60,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

