Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,551,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Shares of WSO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $481.06. 43,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.75. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $493.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

