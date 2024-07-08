Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.10. 1,545,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

