Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,231 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 31.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,006,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $2,830,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,771. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

