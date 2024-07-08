Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,397 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VLTO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,211. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

