Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,563 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,089,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $49.83. 324,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

