Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 301 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

TDY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.78. 189,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.01 and its 200-day moving average is $412.91. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.