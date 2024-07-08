Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,217 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.04. 369,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,295. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

