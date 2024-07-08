Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

MDT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.89. 1,666,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

