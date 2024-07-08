Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $123.78. 271,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

