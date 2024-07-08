Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,354 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,680. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

