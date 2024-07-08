Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honda Motor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HMC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,842. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

