Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $110,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.34. 1,906,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

