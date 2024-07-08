Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

