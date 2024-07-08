Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

