Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.54. 18,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,331. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.40.

Insider Activity at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $628,067. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Recommended Stories

