Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 112.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.85. 236,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

