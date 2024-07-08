Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $18.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,532.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,007. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $792.47 and a 12-month high of $1,555.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,361.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,276.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

