Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $43.69. 2,232,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,656,993. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

