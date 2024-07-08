Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.78. 496,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

