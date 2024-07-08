Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. 169,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,902. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.