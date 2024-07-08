Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,688,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 153,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

