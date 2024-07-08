Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Welltower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 680,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,733. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Insider Transactions at Welltower
In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.