Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 141,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIHL opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

