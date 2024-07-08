Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.74% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS FBCV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,011 shares. The company has a market cap of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.