Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FDLO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

