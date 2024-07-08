Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

