Financial Contrast: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) vs. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN – Get Free Report) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ezenia! alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $44.18 million 0.37 $2.01 million $0.36 7.83

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 4.82% 11.17% 6.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ezenia! and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ezenia! and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ezenia! has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats Ezenia! on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

(Get Free Report)

Ezenia!, Inc. provides real-time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions worldwide. It offers InfoWorkSpace, a real-time collaboration solution that provides organizations with the tools to communicate through various options, such as conferences and shared applications, which help in streamlining day-to-day operations. Its products have applications in healthcare, education, government, defense, and commercial environments. The company was formerly known as VideoServer, Inc. Ezenia!, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Weare, New Hampshire.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ezenia! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ezenia! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.