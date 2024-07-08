First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of First Citizens BancShares worth $38,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,692.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,703.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,584.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,241.05 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,842.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

