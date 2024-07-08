First Pacific Advisors LP Has $324.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $191.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $192.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

