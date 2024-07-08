First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

FQVLF opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

