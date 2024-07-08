First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.46.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 916,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.96. The firm has a market cap of C$15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

