First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on FM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.46.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.