First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $225.55. 1,288,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,958. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

