First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 749 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2,376.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 514,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 493,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

ALLY opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

