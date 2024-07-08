First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 671 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2,590.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 92.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Centene stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

