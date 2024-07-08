First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 307,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

HSIC stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

