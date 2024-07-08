First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FMS opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

