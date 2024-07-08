First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 196 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 118.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.